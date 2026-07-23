OnePlus N6x teased ahead of India launch with fresh design and new colour options

New Delhi:

OnePlus has just dropped a teaser for its upcoming N6x, signalling a fresh addition to its budget lineup in India. The upcoming device has been popping up on Amazon’s microsite, giving us our first real look at the design, and it’s clear OnePlus is doing something a little different this time.

They have not shared the launch date or detailed features yet, but the images say plenty. Out goes the old; in comes a more modern, minimalist vibe: the N6x shows off flat sides and a flat back, moving away from the chunkier look of the N6. The camera module is changing, too. Instead of the N6’s square camera island, the N6x opts for a pill-shaped module tucked in the top-left corner. It holds the camera sensors and an LED flash, and naturally, you will still see that OnePlus logo front-and-centre on the back.

Buttons stick to the right side, which should feel familiar. Honestly, if you have seen the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, you will pick up a similar aesthetic here – clean, a little simpler, and less flashy. It is the sort of thing people who like classic smartphone styling will appreciate.

Colour-wise, OnePlus is going for brighter, more playful options. The teaser and a few early leaks suggest at least two choices: one in blue or light blue, and another in red or maroon. We do not have the official names yet, but you can bet they are heading for a younger crowd with these shades.

There’s a tagline in the teaser, “Beyond what you x-pect,” but they’re keeping tight-lipped about what feature that’s actually hyping up.

Specs are still under wraps. The rumor mill says the N6x might share some hardware with another recent OnePlus model, but the brand is clearly trying to set it apart with its look and feel. Expect details like the processor, display, camera, and battery to come out when they finally announce the launch.

This device is shaping up for buyers who want a solid mix of style and substance without breaking the bank.

For context, the OnePlus N6 rolled out in India last month as the first phone of the revived N-series, with stuff like a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex, a whopping 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. So, where does the N6x fit in? It could land as a slightly more budget-friendly variant or just a different flavour in the lineup.

With the Amazon teaser up, the launch clearly is not that far.

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