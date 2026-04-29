OnePlus Buds Ace 3 launched with 55dB ANC and 54-hour battery life: Price revealed

New Delhi:

OnePlus has rolled out the Buds Ace 3 in the Chinese market, adding another TWS to their audio line-up. The new earbuds are claimed to be made for people who want good sound, gamers who care about every detail, and anyone who is tired of dealing with noisy commutes.

Talking about the features – it comes with active noise cancellation, solid battery life, special gaming tweaks, and Hi-Res audio support. All packed into a set that won’t crush your wallet.

Pricing

The Buds Ace 3 costs CNY 329, which works out to about Rs 4,600. You can pick between StarCraft Black and Titanium Space Silver. Right now, they’re only available in China through official channels.

Noise Cancellation that stands out

OnePlus loaded these buds with up to 55dB of active noise cancellation. That’s big. They also handle 5000Hz ultra-wideband reduction, adapt the ANC automatically, and block out noise whether you’re stuck in traffic or sitting at the office. Perfect for people who just want peace, no matter where they are.

Sound quality that packs a punch

Inside, you will get a 12mm dynamic driver that brings deep bass, clear vocals, and balanced sound. Audio nerds will love the LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, 96kHz sampling rate, and a customizable 10-band EQ.

If you want more thump, then there is BassWave enhancement – to make the immersive sound with more base to the music.

Gaming features to notice

Gamers get the low-latency treatment here. The Buds Ace 3 boast just 47ms latency, plus FPS-tuned effects that let you pick out footsteps and directional cues. So if you play BGMI, COD Mobile, or Free Fire MAX, these buds give you that edge.

Upgraded connectivity

Bluetooth 6.0 means a stronger, steadier signal. You also get dual-device pairing, touch controls, swipe for volume, and AI translation in over 20 languages. Pretty handy for multitaskers.

Battery life that won’t quit

Battery is another strong suit. Without ANC, they push out up to 13 hours of playback. With ANC, you’re looking at around 7 hours. Toss in the charging case, and you can stretch it to 54 hours total. The case itself has a 530mAh battery, and each earbud has 62mAh, and yes—they support fast charging.

Built tough, stays light

You do not have to worry about dust or splashes; the IP55 rating handles that. Each earbud weighs just 4.4g, and the case is 34.2g, so they are light enough for all-day wear.

Possible India launch?

OnePlus has not yet said anything about an India launch, but these Ace-series accessories usually show up globally, sometimes with a new name. Indian buyers could see a rebranded version in stores soon.