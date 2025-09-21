OnePlus announces festive sale with discount up to Rs 12,000 on premium phones OnePlus has announced a sale offering significant discounts on its latest phones, including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 13s. The company is offering savings of up to Rs 12,000 on these devices.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially announced its Diwali sale, offering impressive deals on its latest premium phones, tablets, and IoT devices. The sale kicks off tomorrow, September 22, on both the OnePlus website and Amazon, with offers also available at offline stores.

Here's a closer look at the available deals:

Device Current Price Discounted Price Total Savings OnePlus 13 Rs 64,999 Rs 57,749 Rs 12,250 (Rs 8,000 price cut + Rs 4,250 bank offer) OnePlus 13S Rs 54,999 Rs 47,749 Rs 7,250 (Rs 4,000 price cut + Rs 3,250 bank offer) OnePlus 13R Rs 42,999 Rs 35,749 Rs 7,250 (Rs 5,000 price cut + Rs 2,250 bank offer) OnePlus Nord 5 Rs 31,999 Rs 28,499 Rs 3,500 (Rs 1,500 price cut + Rs 2,000 bank offer) OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs 24,999 Rs 21,499 Rs 3,500 (Rs 1,500 price cut + Rs 2,000 bank offer)

OnePlus 13R

You can save up to Rs 12,000 on the purchase of OnePlus' premium smartphone series. The OnePlus 13R, the most affordable model in this lineup, will receive a Rs 5,000 discount, along with a bank offer of Rs 2,250. Originally launched at Rs 42,999, the phone will be available for a starting price of Rs 35,749 during the sale.

OnePlus 13S

The OnePlus 13S, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999, can be purchased for a discounted starting price of Rs 47,749. This includes a Rs 4,000 price reduction and an additional bank discount of Rs 3,250.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13, the most premium phone in this series, can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 57,749, a total discount of Rs 12,250 from its launch price of Rs 64,999. This includes an Rs 8,000 price cut and a bank discount of Rs 4,250.

OnePlus Nord Series

The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 are also available at discounted prices. The Nord 5, originally priced at Rs 31,999, now has a Rs 1,500 price cut and a Rs 2,000 bank discount. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5, which was launched at Rs 24,999, offers a discount of up to Rs 3,000, bringing its starting price down to Rs 21,499.

