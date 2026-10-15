OnePlus Ace 7 with built-in cooling fan, 9000mAh battery to launch as OnePlus 16R in India: Expectations

OnePlus is said to be working on another smartphone which is said to be the next high-performance handset, which will be the OnePlus Ace 7. Although the company has not made anything official yet, but as per the leaks, the device will first go official in China and will come with some standout features like a built-in cooling fan, a slick high-refresh-rate display, and a giant battery which could last for longer span.

Leaks: Display, cooling system, gaming and more

As per the leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the design sketches were the first thing to be showcased, along with the active cooling system inside the smartphone’s chassis.

The device comes with a dual-airflow design, which pulls in cool air and shoves hot air out through side vents. This should keep the phone from getting too hot, even during marathon gaming sessions, and keep hot air away from the spots where your fingers usually rest.

AI-powered temperature sensor

OnePlus is also working on AI-powered temperature sensors and some noise-dampening tricks to quiet the fan and keep dust out. Of course, nothing’s confirmed yet, but it’s clear OnePlus is thinking about the details.

Specifications

As per the rumours, the OnePlus Ace 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset may run ColorOS 17 on top of Android 17.

The phone will feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution, along with a 185Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the device may feature a 200MP main shooter, paired with a 50MP shooter on the back, and a 16MP one up front for selfies and video calls.

The device will be backed by a 9,000 mAh battery, which could last for days, as claimed. It further support fast-charging will likely hit 100W or maybe even 120W, though we will have to wait for final official numbers.

When is the new OnePlus Ace 7 launching?

If OnePlus sticks to the usual playbook, the Ace 7 may arrive in the China market first, and will probably arrive be there by the end of October or sometime in Q4 2026.

India will likely see it a bit later as the OnePlus 16R, sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

As per the speculations, the handset may be priced somewhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000 in India. But, everything said and done, it is all based on leaks, so nothing has been finalised and released yet (at the time of writing).

ALSO READ:

OnePlus 16 to come with 9000mAh battery, 185Hz display and 200MP camera: Launch date revealed

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r gets new Jade Mist colour in India: Price, features and sale date

OnePlus N6 Lite launched in India at Rs 16,999 with 3-day battery life: Check other details here