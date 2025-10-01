OnePlus 15, Vivo X300 Series, and more: Top smartphones launching in October 2025 From OnePlus focusing on high refresh-rate displays, to Vivo and Oppo emphasising advanced telephoto imaging, and iQOO targeting gamers, buyers will have diverse, high-performance choices in October.

Last month was highly anticipated in the tech world. Apple launched its iPhone 17 Series, notably replacing its Plus models with the new, slimmer iPhone 17 Air and refreshing the design of its Pro models. Other major releases included Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE, a toned-down flagship variant, as well as new devices from Oppo (F31 Series), Tecno (Pova Slim), and Realme (P3 Lite).

The momentum continues this month, with many major brands scheduled to launch new smartphones. Below is a tentative list of devices set to debut in India and globally in October.

Confirmed and expected flagship launches

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15, the successor to the OnePlus 13, is poised for a major upgrade. The handset is confirmed to feature a 165Hz display, a significant jump from the 120Hz panels on previous models. OnePlus has also announced its new flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will ship with ColorOS 16 (based on Android 16).

Reports suggest the device will feature a minimalist camera design similar to the OnePlus 13s. Hardware details include a rumoured 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup. Extended usage is expected from a large 7,000mAh battery paired with 120W wired charging.

Xiaomi 17

Launch Date: October

Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 17 in India during the recent Snapdragon Summit. This device, which debuted in China as part of the Xiaomi 17 series, also runs on the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Chinese variant features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a 7,000mAh battery, and utilizes the Qualcomm AI Engine for on-device AI tasks.

Mid-range and imaging-focused releases

Vivo V60e

Expected Launch Date: October 7

The Vivo V60e is expected to succeed the Vivo V50e, reportedly running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Vivo has confirmed the camera specifications: a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Teasers also suggest the phone will feature a quad-curved screen protected by Diamond Shield Glass, carry IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, and house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support.

Oppo Find X9 Series

The Oppo Find X9 series, including the standard Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro, will launch in China on October 16, with an India release highly anticipated. Both models are expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The standard Find X9 will feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, highlighting the "first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1-nit Bright Eye Protection Screen". It is confirmed to have a 7,025mAh battery, while the Pro model will be equipped with a larger 7,500mAh battery. The Find X9 is also rumoured to feature a quad-rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Expected Launch Date: October 16

Scheduled alongside the rest of the series, the premium Find X9 Ultra is tipped to use the Dimensity 9500 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Camera specifications may include a powerful 200MP telephoto shooter as part of a triple-lens system. The device is expected to run Android 16 layered with ColorOS 16.

Vivo X300 Series

The Vivo X300 series is expected to launch in India on October 13, featuring a major focus on camera capabilities. Both models will include a primary 200MP main sensor. The X300 Pro variant is expected to feature a 200MP telephoto lens with an 85mm range and superior stabilization. This series is also rumoured to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and introduce the OriginOS 6 version in India for the first time.

Gaming and performance devices

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is positioned as a gaming-oriented flagship. Expected specifications include a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, and a large 7,000mAh battery for extended gaming sessions. While it will have a triple rear camera, the focus is clearly on performance and design, with elements like RGB lighting aimed at gamers. iQOO is one of the first brands to confirm plans to launch this flagship in the coming months.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed for an October launch, though the exact date is unknown. This is expected to be another flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Rumors suggest it could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a massive 8,000mAh battery in the Pro version.

