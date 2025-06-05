OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: A compact threat to iPhone's reign OnePlus has launched its most compact flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13s, in India. This phone is set to compete strongly with premium devices like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, and Google Pixel 9.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest smartphone in India, the OnePlus 13s, joining the ranks of the company's 13 Series, which also features the 13R and 13 models. This compact device promises to be a formidable competitor against iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. Notably, it is the world’s first phone equipped with a dedicated WiFi chip. Additionally, OnePlus has introduced OnePlus AI with this model, providing users with an innovative experience.

OnePlus 13s price and availability in India

The OnePlus 13s has officially launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999. This smartphone is available in two storage variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB of storage. The higher-end variant is priced at Rs 59,999. However, buyers can take advantage of a bank discount of Rs 5,000, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 49,999.

Pre-booking for the OnePlus 13s kicks off today, June 5, and you can snag it from both Amazon India and the official OnePlus website. The first sale is set for June 12 at 12 noon. The baseline model is offered in three attractive colour options: Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin, while the top variant will be available in Green Silk and Black Velvet.

OnePlus 13s Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs 54,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Rs 59,999

OnePlus 13s specifications

The OnePlus 13s is a sleek smartphone that boasts a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This vibrant screen can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits and supports a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an enhanced viewing experience. To top it off, the display is safeguarded by Crystal Shield Glass, and it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

Powering this device is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM that can be expanded up to a whopping 24GB. Storage options go up to 512GB, ensuring you have plenty of space for all your apps and media. For those who enjoy gaming, the OnePlus 13s comes equipped with a substantial 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system, effectively managing heat during intense sessions. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, featuring the Google Gemini AI for a smarter user experience, along with a dedicated Wi-Fi chip for optimal connectivity.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 13s sports a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens. This setup allows for 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front camera that captures sharp and vibrant images.

This smartphone is packed with a range of features, such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The device is powered by a robust 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Additionally, it replaces the traditional alert slider with a multi-function button, reminiscent of the iPhone 16, and supports 5.5G connectivity like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13.

ALSO READ: Vivo confirms new phone launch featuring 50MP selfie camera, 7000mAh battery