  OnePlus 10 Pro 5G set to launch in India on 31 March- All you need to know

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G set to launch in India on 31 March- All you need to know

The company has officially announced that 10 Pro smartphones will be unleashed on March 31 in India at 7:30 PM. It is reported that the device will launch along with OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.  

India TV Tech Desk Edited by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Published on: March 25, 2022 15:38 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone was launched in China earlier and now the company has set to launch the device in the Indian market. Along with India, the smartphone will also be launched in European, and North American markets by April.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications 

The 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, the smartphone runs on the Android 12 OS (as announced in China) and is paired with LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 internal storage. For enhanced security, the handset comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. The handset comes with a triple camera system at the rear panel with a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS support. In the front, the handset comes with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL J1 secondary lens, and lastly, it comes with an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom support. 

The new 10 pro will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will be accompanied with an 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support.

 

