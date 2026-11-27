Millions of WhatsApp users have been warned by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about security vulnerabilities that could potentially expose their devices and personal information to hackers. In an advisory issued on November 26, CERT-In warned that malicious messages, URLs and attachments sent through WhatsApp could be used to exploit security flaws and gain access to users' devices.

The warning applies to WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows.

According to the advisory, attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to access personal photographs, videos, documents and other sensitive information stored on users' devices, potentially exposing them to blackmail.

The warning comes days after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) issued an advisory regarding WhatsApp Web, recommending that users log out of their accounts on computers after use.

Vulnerabilities flagged by CERT-In

CERT-In has identified five vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, including flaws that could potentially allow attackers to access locally stored data, bypass security mechanisms and exploit malicious messages.

Risk of access to local databases

The advisory lists vulnerability CVE-2026-102669, which could trigger an SQL injection when a WhatsApp user taps on a message.

According to the report, the vulnerability could lead to the deletion of WhatsApp files stored locally on a device. Subsequently, when the user becomes active or comes online on WhatsApp, information from the chat database could potentially be accessed by attackers when the recipient opens the message.

However, WhatsApp has reportedly said that there is no evidence of any exploitation of this vulnerability.

Vulnerability involving Meta AI computing systems

Another vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-44908, relates to a breach involving Meta AI's computing systems.

The flaw could potentially allow attackers to bypass Meta's infrastructure and gain access to a user's device.

WhatsApp has reportedly maintained that there is no evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited.

IP address exposure through malicious URLs

CERT-In has also listed vulnerabilities CVE-2026-23871, CVE-2026-23866 and CVE-2026-23863.

Under CVE-2026-23871, attackers could prompt Android users to reply to a URL controlled by an external party. This could allow the attacker to identify the user's IP address.

The information could then be used to send spam messages to users.

Malicious attachments and AI-generated messages

The other two vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to send malicious attachments and messages containing AI-rich responses to WhatsApp users.

According to the report, clicking on such content could expose a user's device to unauthorised access. WhatsApp has reportedly said that there is currently no evidence of exploitation of the vulnerabilities identified by I4C.

How users can stay safe

The warnings highlight the growing risks posed by malicious links, attachments and messages, including those generated using artificial intelligence tools.

Users are advised to remain cautious when receiving unexpected messages, particularly those containing links or attachments from unknown contacts. The advisory also underscores the importance of logging out of WhatsApp Web after using it on a computer, as recommended by I4C.

With cybercriminals increasingly using AI tools to lure people into clicking malicious content, users should exercise caution before opening suspicious messages, URLs or attachments.

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WhatsApp Web users, beware: Centre warns of account hijacking, cyber fraud risk on public computers