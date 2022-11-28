Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centre in India, set to expand 200 more by year-end

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Electic Vehicle

Ola Electric has announced that it has expanded its direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint by opening 14 new experience centres across 11 cities in the country.

The company informed that the centre started to open the experience centre in various cities like:

3 centres in Bengaluru

2 in Pune

1 in Ahmedabad

1 in Dehradun

1 in Delhi

1 in Hyderabad

1 in Kota

1 in Bhopal

1 in Nagpur

1 in Ranchi

1 in Vadodara

Ola Electric has claimed to have more than 50 experience centres and it further aims to open 200 centres across the nation by the end of 2022.

The centres will enable electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts to experience the new technology of the Ola EV and will also enable the customers to take test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro as well.

Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric said, "EV enthusiasts are loving the holistic experience that Ola Experience Centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase.”

He further added, "We are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year.”

With the help of its experience centres and recent expansion of physical contact points through its robust D2C model, Ola has already organised more than 1 lakh customer test rides across India.

The company said, "Ola's mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is closer to being a reality as the company is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world's transition to electric mobility.”

Inputs from IANS

