Nubia NaviX Ultra design revealed: AI phone to debut in 4 colour options

New Delhi:

Nubia is gearing up to launch its next big AI-powered smartphone, the Nubia NaviX Ultra, and the teasers have started rolling out ahead of its reveal at WAIC 2026. So far, they have shown off the phone’s design, colour options and some of its AI tricks but left the key specs a mystery until the big launch on July 17.

This new model drives Nubia’s AI ambitions even further—AI is not just a feature here; it is built right into how the phone works.

Nubia NaviX Ultra confirmed in four colours

Nubia has confirmed four colours for the NaviX Ultra:

Black

Pink

Purple

White

The teasers dropped on Weibo give a pretty good look at the phone, too. The back shows off a pill-shaped camera block packing several lenses, with an LED flash tucked just below. Up front, there is a punch-hole cutout in the centre for selfies, surrounded by a nearly edge-to-edge display.

You cannot miss the bright orange side button either. This is new and have been set on the phone’s side for easy reach. Nubia has not spilled the details on what it does, but everyone expects it to launch the phone’s AI features or assistant with a single press.

Doubao AI assistant

And yes, the NaviX Ultra will ship with the Doubao AI assistant baked in. Doubao’s already known for letting users run tasks and control apps just by talking; it uses agentic AI, so it automates things naturally. While Nubia’s keeping the fine print for later, they do promise plenty of intelligence under the hood.

NaviX Ultra’s AI focus

The company’s already highlighting NaviX Ultra’s AI focus, calling out its win of the WAIC 2026 SAIL Outstanding AI Leader Award before it’s even hit shelves.

WAIC 2026 in Shanghai

Currently, Nubia is playing its cards close. No word yet on the processor, display type, camera specs, battery, or even the price. They’re saving those details for WAIC 2026 in Shanghai, where everything will finally be laid out between July 17 and July 20.

Similar to Nubia M153: Look resembles!

People expect the NaviX Ultra to take over from last year’s Nubia M153, which debuted in China in late 2025 and made a splash at MWC 2026. The M153 packed a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and already had the Doubao AI assistant, so there’s a good chance the NaviX Ultra will build on that foundation, bringing better hardware and smarter AI tools.

With a new design, a big push on AI, and that mysterious orange button, the NaviX Ultra’s shaping up to be a standout launch for Nubia this year.