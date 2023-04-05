Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NU launches a range of home appliances in the Indian market

NU, a recent entrant in the consumer goods segment, from the house of Arzooo, which is a B2B e-commerce marketplace is set to launch its first premium product line comprising Smart HDR LED TVs, air-conditioners and washing machines. The new product lines are available on Amazon, Flipkart and other offline stores.

Positioning itself as an aspirational brand which is claimed to be backed by an exhaustive distribution network, NU is extending products that are laden with ARM Quad Core Processor and Blue Fin Technology, features and premium design in a more competitive price range, empowering middle-income households to opt for high-end products.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

Commenting on the launch of the products, Khushnud Khan, CEO & Co-Founder Arzooo and NU shared, “The Indian consumer durables segment is going through a very fascinating evolution led by consumers themselves. Gone are the times when people were fixated on brands; Today, they have become more aware, and are now opting for products that make their life better with superior technology. The value proposition of NU is backed by our deep understanding of the segment owing to Arzooo and has helped us develop products that address the unmet needs of this segment. “

“I am elated to unveil the first series of NU products. I believe that with our exceptional product range laden with cutting-edge solutions, we will be able to democratize the reach of premium products to aspiring Indians”, he further added.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

The company has claimed that the launch of NU will help in addressing the needs of aspiring Indian consumers who wish to purchase premium products and avail of the superior customer experience through their most trusted channels. NU has partnered with the best in the industry to bring cutting-edge technology, the latest features, and premium design that is at par with some of the leading global brands. Arzooo plans an omnichannel approach to take NU closer to consumers and NU products will be available pan India, covering over 18,000 pin codes.

The new company has created a robust installation and after-sales team with 650 service centres to deliver delightful customer experiences in 400+ cities.

ALSO READ: Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Latest Technology News