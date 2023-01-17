Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Nothing Phone (1) price in India discounted during Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: offer details

Flipkart is running their Republic Day saving sales. Many well-known smartphones, including Nothing phone, are discounted during the Flipkart sale. The Nothing Phone (1), which was unveiled last year, is currently one of the products with the highest discounts. Beginning on January 15, the Flipkart Big Saving Days deal will last through January 20.

Flipkart also offers instant discounts of 10% for the holders Of ICICI bank and Citibank. For the other people who still have bought a Nothing phone and want to buy one now, they can purchase a Nothing phone by paying just ₹25,999 on Flipkart.

Features of Nothing Phone

Nothing phone comes with features like a glass sandwich design, wireless charging, a Glyph interface, and IP certifications that protect your phone from sudden splashes. Nothing phone also packs the features which currently doesn’t offer by any smartphone.

It is referred to as a new form of communication to reduce screen time. 900 LEDs are employed to create distinctive light patterns that display information such as charging status, app notifications, and caller identification.

On the back side, the smartphone houses a dual camera with two 50 MP cameras, with the primary camera being powered by the premium Sony IMX766 lens. Moreover, the phone has Scene Detection and Night Mode. The latter function automatically recognizes what is being filmed and recommends the ideal settings.

Nothing smartphone also comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display and offers an adjustable refresh rate that ranges from 60Hz to 120Hz. The screen of the Nothing phone is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on the front and back. The Nothing phone offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor that offers lag-free performance.

Conclusion

Overall, we can conclude that it is not futile to say that it is the smartphone of the year as far as mid-range smartphones are concerned. In 2023, Nothing is not launching any new phone but improving Nothing one with the help of updates and it is a value-for-money phone from every aspect.

FAQs

Q.1: What is the duration of Flipkart republic day saving sales?

The Flipkart republic day sales will start on 15 January and remain till 20th January.

Q.2 I have a credit card or ICICI bank can I get an extra discount?

Yes, you are eligible for a 10% discount if you are a holder of an ICICI or CITI Bank card.

