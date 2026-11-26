Nothing has dropped a teaser for its new Ear (note) earbuds on its official page, and it will be carrying forward the transparent design. The video shared by the company showcased the earbuds and their metallic charging case, which looks pretty square and chunky. And the fun part is that the case will have two physical buttons called TALK and RECORD. They are supposed to tie into the earbuds’ AI-powered recording features, but Nothing has not shared all the details yet.

A quick look at the charging case in the teaser, so those transparent panels in front let you peek at the earbuds inside. There is a USB Type-C port on the bottom, plus an LED indicator. The TALK and RECORD buttons are a bit unusual, especially with a red dot next to RECORD, hinting at some serious recording action.

It is not totally clear what each button does, but they will probably help users record conversations or their own voice.

The earbuds themselves have that familiar transparent look, branding right there on the stem, and you can glimpse the driver assembly in the video. On the tech side, Nothing confirmed Hi-Res Audio support, promising their best in-ear audio experience so far (at least that is what they say).

Full features and pricing: Still under wraps

Reports suggest that Ear (note) could let you record phone calls, and case microphones might capture in-person conversations, like meetings. The TALK button might just be for quickly recording your own voice.

After that, recordings are expected to be accessible through a smartphone app, which can transcribe or summarise what you captured- super handy for turning chats into text or condensed notes.

Voice commands are also on the table, supporting multiple AI agents alongside Nothing’s own voice-control system. They seem to be building a hardware-based context layer for AI, using stuff you record on the go.

CEO Carl Pei has talked about collecting information from everyday interactions and funnelling it into AI tools, so this fits right into Nothing’s overall vision.

Of course, recording conversations brings up privacy issues. Especially when you are capturing meetings or people nearby. Apparently, Nothing has consulted law firms and secured privacy certifications similar to their competitors, plus set up a data and security team in London to help keep things locked down.

No word yet on the full specs or price for Ear (Note), that is all coming at the launch event on December 8.

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