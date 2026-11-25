Nothing is about to jump into the AI hardware game with its Ear (Note) earbuds, launching December 8. These are not your run-of-the-mill wireless earbuds, as they come loaded with recording, transcription, and AI-powered conversation features.

The Ear (note) lets you record phone calls and in-person conversations, thanks to microphones built right into the charging case. There is even a 'Talk' button for quick voice notes.

Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO, just gave Bloomberg a sneak peek, highlighting plans for AI-enabled hardware. The Ear (note) pairs with a companion app that churns out transcripts and conversation summaries. It also connects with multiple AI agents, so you’re not locked into a single ecosystem.

Nothing Ear (note) recording and AI features

When it comes to recording, you get two options: Use the earbuds to record phone calls, or let the case capture live conversations. The Talk button makes voice recording straightforward, and Pei says users could customise its functions down the road. The earbuds will support interactions with various AI assistants – not just Nothing’s own, but others as well.

A companion app keeps your recordings organised and provides transcripts, making it easy to revisit important chats. Privacy is a concern with features like this, so Nothing went out of its way to secure privacy certifications and worked with law firms to set up proper safeguards. They even set up a data and security team in London to tackle privacy.

Privacy measures and design

Design-wise, earlier teasers showed earbuds with a metallic finish and pill-shaped LED indicators. The latest images show a rectangular charging case with the Talk button front and centre, plus another smaller button.

Ear (note) is entering a busy space; devices like Amazon Bee, Plaud, Otter, and Granola already handle recording and transcription, but every product targets slightly different needs. Pei admits AI hardware still appeals to a niche crowd, but he is optimistic that working across multiple AI agents will set Nothing apart.

Nothing's AI hardware and business plans

On the business side, Nothing is making strides. They have pulled in over USD 2 billion in revenue since 2022, with the US market growing fastest for audio products. The company is planning to ramp up its smartphone launch schedule by 2027, though smartwatch and smart glasses projects are on hold for now.

ALSO READ:

Nothing confirms December 8 launch for its first AI-Native device: What to expect

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro launched with 68-hour battery life and 46dB ANC: Details here

Nothing Ear 3a tipped to launch at familiar price with new Pink colour option