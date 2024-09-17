Nokia Lumia lookalike, HMD Skyline, launched in India: Check price, specs, pics

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD Skyline

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched HMD Skyline smartphone resembles Nokia Lumia in terms of its design. The smartphone was launched globally a few months back. The Indian variant of the smartphone gets similar specifications and is available in mid-range segment. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone includes 6.5-inch pOLED display, triple rear camera unit led by 108MP main sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched HMD Skyline smartphone.

HMD Skyline India price and availability

The HMD Skyline comes in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colours. It is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 12GB+256 variant. The smartphone is available for sale starting today (September 17) via Amazon, retail stores, and HMD’s official website.

Interested buyers will get complimentary 33W Type C fast charger as the part of launch offer. In addition to this, buyers can avail Rs 1,250 instant discount on making purchase through One Card credit card.

HMD Skyline design

The HMD Skyline has a slim profile with sharp corners (although the bezels around the screen are rounded) and a square camera island. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. Additionally, the device includes a custom button for setting up specific tasks such as launching a game or activating the personal assistant. The smartphone also boasts Gen2 repairability for easy DIY repairs.

HMD Skyline specifications

The HMD Skyline is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive 2 OS updates.

It features a pOLED display measuring 6.5 inches, the HMD Skyline offers an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The HMD Skyline boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP main sensor with hybrid OIS, an 8MP ultrawide angle unit, and a 50MP telephoto snapper capable of capturing 50mm portraits. For selfies, it has a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus and eye tracking. Additionally, the device has a built-in selfie gesture feature for capturing selfies with simple gestures.

It is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

