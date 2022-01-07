Noise reportedly sold 30,000 units of ColorFit Caliber within 60 minutes of its launch

Follow us on Image Source : PR Noise ColorFit Caliber

Highlights The smartwatch is designed for an integrated fitness and lifestyle experience for Indian consumers

Noise is the leading Wearable Watch Brand for the 6th consecutive quarter as India’s No.1 brand

Noise sold 30000 units of the new ColorFit Caliber smartwatch within 60 minutes

Noise, the Indian smartwatch maker has recently announced that they registered the sale of 30,000 units of its newly launched smartwatch dubbed as Noise ColorFit Caliber within 60 minutes. The new smartwatch was launched yesterday, at an introductory price of INR 1,999/- on its official website and e-commerce partner- Flipkart.

Capable to track body temperature the claimed to be premium-looking smartwatch looks with a flat-edge design. The smartwatch was launched in five colour variants- Metal Black, Pearl White, Lime Green, Midnight Blue and Classic Red.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD with 240x280 pixels. The wearable offers a battery life of up to 15 days. The smartwatch comes with 60 sports modes for fitness activities and it is The watch is equipped with Noise Health Suite which offers a Blood oxygen monitor, 24*7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, temperature sensor and more.

ColorFit Caliber is also powered with IP68 water-resistant for uninterrupted workouts sessions, protecting the device from water and sweat. It also enables the user to quickly reply to texts and calls for Android users and also it comes with 150+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces which could be downloaded and used as per the choice of the user.