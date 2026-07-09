Noise REP Band launched: Screen-free smart wearable offers 24x7 health monitoring without subscription

New Delhi:

Noise just rolled out the REP Band in India, shaking things up with a new kind of fitness wearable; it does not even have a screen. This one’s built for folks who want to keep tabs on their health 24/7, minus all the buzz and lights of standard smartwatches. It’s got advanced biometric sensors, AI-driven health insights, and a sleek stainless steel body that looks and feels high-end.

One of the big selling points is the battery. Noise says you’ll get up to 10 days of use from a single charge. Plus, there’s automatic workout detection, and you get all the health data—no monthly fee required—through the NoiseFit companion app.

Noise REP Band: Price and availability

You can grab the REP Band for Rs. 9,999 if you pre-book. There are four colors:

Vivid Orange

Navy Blue

Classic Black

Sand Beige

You can lock in your pre-order on Noise’s website, Amazon, or Flipkart.

The company has not shared when the regular sale starts or what the regular price will be.

Screen-free design focuses on health tracking

The REP Band’s screen-free design is a deliberate choice. If you find screens distracting or just want something simple that tracks your health, this is it. The body’s made from sandblasted stainless steel, paired with a comfy hypoallergenic woven strap and a handy one-handed clasp.

It’s super light only 27 grams and has a 5ATM water-resistance rating, so you don’t have to worry about sweat or showers.

Advanced sensors for 24x7 health monitoring

On the tech side, Noise packed in a sophisticated optical sensor with multiple photodiodes, plus green, red, and infrared LEDs. They’ve tuned it for different skin tones, aiming for accuracy with everyone. The REP Band tracks your heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, breathing rate, stress levels, how you sleep, recovery scores, VO2 Max, stamina, and more. All your data shows up in the NoiseFit app, which gives you AI-powered wellness reports—no subscription needed.

Automatic workout detection and smart features

Workout tracking is automatic thanks to a 6-axis motion sensor (think accelerometer plus gyroscope). It recognizes a bunch of activities like walking, running, cycling, rowing, and using the elliptical, indoors or out. Syncing with your phone is easy through Bluetooth, whether you’re on Android or iOS.

Battery Life

So if you want a no-fuss, screenless fitness band with smart health tracking, strong battery life, and a premium look—without paying for monthly services—the REP Band stands out as a fresh alternative to typical smartwatches.