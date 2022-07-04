Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noise launches Flair XL neckband with 80 hours of playtime: Know more

Noise, an Indian tech brand has added a new Bluetooth neckband named ‘Flair XL’. The made-in-India neckband from the company is priced at Rs. 1499 and will be available in four colour variants- Mist Grey, Burgundy, Jet Black, and Stone Blue. The neckband is will be for purchase on the official website of GoNoise and on Flipkart.

The new Flair XL neckband has been designed for convenience for travellers. The neckband is equipped with the new ‘Environmental Sound Reduction technology’ which enables the neckband for a hassle-free audio interaction between the user and its caller. The neckband comes with 80 hours of playtime for an unstoppable experience, as the company claims.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder and MD, of Noise, said, "We at Noise believe in empowering consumers with products which are designed to meet their purpose and the launch of Flair XL is yet another step in that direction. Neck Bands are one of the most preferred products among consumers when it comes to smart audio as they add convenience wrapped with seamless high-quality entertainment. We have a product for every consumer, and Flair XL is made for those who would like to add euphoric moments to their day-to-day life.”

About Noise Flair XL: