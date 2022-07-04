Noise launches Flair XL neckband with 80 hours of playtime: Know more 

Noise, an Indian tech brand has added a new Bluetooth neckband named ‘Flair XL’. The made-in-India neckband from the company is priced at Rs. 1499 and will be available in four colour variants- Mist Grey, Burgundy, Jet Black, and Stone Blue. The neckband is will be for purchase on the official website of GoNoise and on Flipkart.
The new Flair XL neckband has been designed for convenience for travellers. The neckband is equipped with the new ‘Environmental Sound Reduction technology’ which enables the neckband for a hassle-free audio interaction between the user and its caller. The neckband comes with 80 hours of playtime for an unstoppable experience, as the company claims.
Amit Khatri, Co-Founder and MD, of Noise, said, "We at Noise believe in empowering consumers with products which are designed to meet their purpose and the launch of Flair XL is yet another step in that direction. Neck Bands are one of the most preferred products among consumers when it comes to smart audio as they add convenience wrapped with seamless high-quality entertainment. We have a product for every consumer, and Flair XL is made for those who would like to add euphoric moments to their day-to-day life.”
About Noise Flair XL:
- The neckband comes equipped with powerful 10mm drivers
- it comes with Noise's proprietary technology, Tru Bass for enhanced bass experience and a rich listening experience
- The neckband also boasts Hyper Sync technology, which automatically and securely connects the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated.
- The neckband features Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology that eliminates background noises to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication, adding to the user's and caller’s delight.
- Flair XL offers up to 80 hours of playtime on a single charge
- The neckband comes with a USB Type-C charging connector, and with just 10 minutes of quick charge, it can last up to 15 hours (claims the company).
- The Flair XL comes with an IPX5 rating, which makes it sweat and water-resistant.
- The neckband is designed for outdoor shoots or heavy workout sessions
- Noise Flair XL offers the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It ensures instant pairing for those who are always on the go. The neckband's dual pairing capability allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously. Plus, the low latency is an add-on that makes it certain that they can play games without any lag.