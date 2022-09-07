Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch, starting at Rs 1,999 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch

Noise has launched the new ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz with Tru SyncTM technology in the Indian market. The device comes with a single-chip Bluetooth calling feature and has a 1.69-inch TFT display along with a snug strap for comfortable wear. The smartwatch stands in the price range of Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,799 and is available on the official website of Noise as well as on Amazon.

The new single-chip Bluetooth calling smartwatch is part of Tru SyncTM technology have been specially designed for calling. Noise claims to aim at providing consumers with a quick and hassle-free one-step connection experience with an improved Bluetooth calling range of 18 meters. The new smartwatch with Bluetooth 5.3v supports a fast and stable connection and enables Bluetooth calling with its in-built speaker and microphone.

It further gets access to the favourite contacts and dials from the recent call logs.

The new smartwatch caters to all fitness needs with the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, sleeping, heart rate and breathing patterns and activity levels.

The watch further comes with female health indicators and offers 100 sports modes. Other intelligent features like screen brightness control, weather forecast, remote music control, find my phone facility, call mute, vibration control, hand wash & drink water reminders, idle and DND alert.

The ColorFit Pulse go Buzz offers 150 plus cloud-based watch faces and is available in five colour options: Mist Grey, Olive Green, Jet Black, Midnight Blue and Rose Pink.

Latest Technology News