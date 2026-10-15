No more unknown callers as Centre makes caller ID mandatory for all telecom operators from November 1

The Government of India is set to roll out a new verified caller identification for mobile phone users, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directs all the telecom service providers to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) from November 1 (2026) onwards. So, in case you are using a 4G or 5G network, then CNAP will kick in automatically, and the user will not have to do anything.

How will CNAP Caller ID work?

With CNAP Caller ID, when a smartphone user receives a call, they will see their number and their name on their handset’s display, whether you have them saved or not.

In case, the number of caller is already saved in your contact list, then your smartphone will show whatever name you have given them.

If it is a new number, then the system will pull the caller’s name from the telecom company’s database.

For international calls, your smartphone will simply say ‘International Call’.

Operators are not taking this lightly as they have to kee their databases up-to-date linking every subscriber’s name to their phone number. When you get a call, your operator fetches the caller’s info and shows it right then and there.

CNAP: Privacy and security rules

Privacy isn ot taken lightly, as DoT has insisted that operators use a security-first approach. So, after the call ends, your query and response data (especially the caller’s name) will have to be wiped. If someone uses the CLIR feature to hide their identity, CNAP will not reveal their name for security reasons.

Businesses are not left behind enough. If you run a company or own bulk numbers, then you will have to be able to pick a preferred display name for calls, but there is a catch: it has to be a registered trademark or a GST-recognised trade name, and operators will check your paperwork.

For now, only 4G and newer networks will support CNAP from launch. The government is reportedly working on figuring out if 2G, 3G and standard landlines will also get this upgrade or not.

This decision comes after extensive trials and feedback from TRAI, which insisted default activation was better than making users sign up one-by-one. The goal is simple: help people recognise callers and decide if answering makes sense. Remember, though, seeing a verified name does not mean the call is legit, so one must always stay vigilant.

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