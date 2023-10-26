Follow us on Image Source : FILE Niantic's Pokemon Go Festival of Lights returns for Diwali celebrations in India

Niantic, the game developer behind Pokémon Go, has announced the return of the Festival of Lights event for Indian trainers and players around the world. This event will commence on November 7 and run until November 12, aligning with the upcoming Diwali season. Trainers across India are encouraged to participate in this event to immerse themselves in the festive spirit while exploring the world of Pokémon.

Five days of festive celebrations

The Festival of Lights event will take place from 10 a.m. on November 7 to 8 p.m. on November 12, spanning five days of joyous celebrations. Players will have the opportunity to enjoy various in-game festivities during this time.

Niantic's commitment to the Indian Gaming community

Omar Tellez, the Vice President of Emerging Markets at Niantic, emphasized their commitment to the Indian gaming community, stating that this event marks the third year in a row where they've celebrated Diwali with Indian trainers. The event will feature glowing Pokémon, animated poses, collection challenges, and encounters with Tadbulb, the EleTadpole Pokémon, who will make its debut during the Festival of Lights.

Hindi language support and localization

In addition to the event, Niantic has recently introduced Hindi language support in Pokémon Go, demonstrating their dedication to India's expanding gaming audience and diverse culture. The company's decision to rename over 800 Pokémon in Hindi is part of its commitment to making Pokémon more relatable to Indian fans.

The announcement of the Festival of Lights reflects Niantic's ongoing engagement with India's vibrant gaming community, with more exciting activities planned in the future to cater to the country's Pokémon enthusiasts. Pokémon Go has continued to evolve, attracting players from various cultures and backgrounds, making it a truly global phenomenon.

This event aligns perfectly with the festive spirit of Diwali and offers players the opportunity to celebrate the Festival of Lights in a unique and immersive way, all while exploring the world of Pokémon.

Inputs from IANS

