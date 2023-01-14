Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH New York State Resident Stephen Gerber sues Twitter Over Data Leak That It Denied Was Caused by a Flaw

New York state resident Stephen Gerber has filed a lawsuit against Twitter over a data leak that exposed the personal information of 200 million users. The company has denied that the leak was caused by a flaw in its systems, but Gerber and other plaintiffs in the case argue otherwise.

The data leak exposed a wide range of personal information for Twitter users, including email addresses, phone numbers, and even private messages. Gerber, who is a regular Twitter user, is one of the millions of individuals whose personal information was exposed in the leak.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for the social media giant to take responsibility for the security of its users' data. Gerber, in his lawsuit, accuses Twitter of failing to adequately protect his personal information and not implementing proper security measures to prevent a data leak.

Twitter initially denied that the leak was caused by a flaw in its systems, instead blaming it on a "coordinated social engineering attack" by a third party. However, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the company's own negligence and lack of proper security measures allowed for the leak to occur.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in San Francisco, seeks damages for the harm caused by the leak, as well as injunctive relief to force Twitter to improve its data security practices. Gerber is also seeking compensation for the time and resources he had to spend to protect himself from potential fraud and identity theft as a result of the leak.

Gerber attributes the breach to a flaw in Twitter's application programming interface which allowed cybercriminals to obtain users' usernames, emails, and phone numbers.

In January, an anonymous user on the hacker forum BreachForums claimed to have published a database containing basic information on hundreds of millions of Twitter users.

The case is being closely watched by privacy experts and legal analysts, as it has the potential to set a precedent for how companies are held accountable for data breaches. If the plaintiffs are successful, it could lead to stricter regulations and penalties for companies that fail to properly protect their users' personal information.

Twitter's handling of the data leak has also raised questions about the company's transparency and honesty with its users. Many have criticized the company for initially denying that the leak was caused by a flaw in its systems, instead blaming it on a third party.

FAQs:

Q1. What does Twitter do with my personal information?

Twitter collects and uses your personal information for a variety of purposes, including providing and improving its services, personalizing content, and for advertising and marketing.

Q2. Does Twitter have a good track record when it comes to protecting user privacy?

Twitter has faced criticism in the past for its handling of user data, including a data leak in 2020 that exposed the personal information of 200 million users. The company has pledged to improve its data security measures, but it's important for users to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to protect their personal information.

