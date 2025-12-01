New rule for your next phone: Govt orders manufacturers to pre-install this app on all new devices The government has ordered mobile manufacturers to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app to combat IMEI tampering. This latest directive also covers devices already in the supply chain.

New Delhi:

The telecom ministry of India has reportedly asked all smartphone manufacturers in the country to pre-install a state-owned cybersecurity app on all new devices. According to an ET Telecom report, which cited Reuters, the government issued this order on November 28. The latest order gives smartphone makers 90 days to pre-install the government's Sanchar Saathi app on all new devices.

The order also covers devices that are in the supply chain and requires manufacturers to push the app to phones via software updates. The government app allows users to report suspicious calls, verify IMEIs, and block stolen devices through a central registry.

Rationale behind the move

The government has taken this step to protect telecom cybersecurity from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a 14-to-17-digit number that is unique to every handset. Thieves tamper with the IMEI number of devices to cut network access, which makes it difficult to track and block lost or stolen phones.

Stricter action against IMEI tampering

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a statement advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers. It also warned against buying or using procured or assembled devices like modems, modules, and SIM boxes which have configurable or tampered IMEIs.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 has provisions to impose stringent penalties for tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of mobile handsets and other devices. Penalties for violation of the act include imprisonment for up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Besides the act, the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 prohibit any person from altering the IMEI or using, producing, or possessing equipment in which the IMEI can be configured, changed, or altered. The DoT has advised citizens to verify IMEI details through the Sanchar Saathi portal or the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, which displays the device’s brand name, model, and manufacturer information.

