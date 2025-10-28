New contender entering Indian smartphone market in November, teases ultra-slim debut phone Following its global debut on November 19, the Wobble smartphone will be ready for launch in many countries. A teaser image of the device has surfaced, suggesting a slim design.

New Delhi:

The domestic brand Wobble has announced its entry into the smartphone market, with its first device set to launch next month, November. The consumer tech brand, which is the Bengaluru-based in-house brand of Indkal Technologies, currently offers a wide range of displays and smart TVs in India.

Launch details and teaser

Wobble's smartphone is officially scheduled for a global launch in Delhi on November 19, an announcement the company made today, Tuesday.

No official details regarding the name or full features of the smartphone have been shared yet. However, a teaser image has surfaced, suggesting that it will be a slim phone. The side view hints that the device will be relatively thin, featuring a flat frame and a prominent camera module on the back. The teaser image also shows the power and volume buttons neatly aligned with the frame.

'Made in India' focus

Wobble's new device will be positioned as a "Made in India" smartphone and a "Made for the World" device. Following its global debut on November 19, it will be prepared for launch in several countries.

Although news of this phone's arrival first surfaced in September—with some details, such as 8GB of RAM and Android 15, being revealed—the company has not officially confirmed these specifications. The price of the phone is also currently unknown, as the company has not provided any hints regarding the cost.

Meanwhile, a recent report indicates that budget phone prices are expected to increase in India, creating bad news for consumers. This anticipated price hike is linked to rising component costs fueled by the growth of the AI data center market, which is driving up global chip demand.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to challenge Wikipedia: How it will reshape internet search

Biggest cybersecurity attack: 18.3 Crore passwords leaked online, including Gmail logins