New Chromecast with Google TV at Rs 6399 arrives in India: Availability, features and more

Google has announced a new addition to its bank by launching the new Chromecast with Google TV. The new Chromecast has been priced for Rs 6,399 and is available on Flipkart and will soon be available at other retail outlets across the nation.

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology. It neatly plugs into the TV's HDMI port and tucks behind the screen. The new Chromecast claims to provide crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. With Dolby Vision, the device offers vibrant colour, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote with new features and with Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights. The new remote has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, Netflix and YouTube, to give users instant access to the content they love, with no need to juggle multiple remotes, thanks to Google's programmable TV controls for power, volume, and input.

The device aims at helping the users to navigate entertainment choices and bring together leading local and global content into one convenient location.

Furthermore, the users will have an access to a number of apps and the ability to browse more than 4 lakh movies and TV shows.