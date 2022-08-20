Netflix Update: You will not get ads during movies and TV series for kids

Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: August 20, 2022 17:12 IST
Netflix
Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix is planning not to show ads during kids' movies and TV series and will keep kids' programming ad-free as its rival Disney+ announced in May this year.

Netflix has told its partners that the kids' program would stay commercial-free, as per the reports of TechCrunch.

However, original series such as 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton', and 'Squid Game' are expected to still see ads.

Organisations like the American Psychological Association have called for strict restrictions on advertising for children.

India Tv - Netflix

Image Source : PIXABAYNetflix

According to analysts, Netflix is likely to be one of the key players in online video advertising, generating an estimated $4 billion a year in ad sales.

Google-owned YouTube now officially limits the amount of data it and creators can collect on content intended for children.

The company was fined $170 million by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019, as part of a settlement to end probes into YouTube's alleged collection of children's personal information without the consent of their parents.

Netflix in June confirmed that it is set to launch an ad-supported tier to reduce its losses and bring more users to the platform.

Netflix is renegotiating deals to put ads on its platform and will launch first in countries that have more mature advertising markets.

Hit by a dwindling user base, Netflix has partnered Satya Nadella-run Microsoft for its new ad-supported subscription plan that the company plans to launch in early 2023.

Inputs from IANS

