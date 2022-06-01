Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix blocks 1 million accounts - Why and what's the Russian connection

Netflix has reportedly banned around one million subscribers from its platform. As per the sources, it was Russian account holders whose accounts got banned on the digital platform.

It is stated in reports when Russia invaded Ukraine, the US-based streaming giant stopped all the operations in the Russian region. Hence, no user could access the Netflix accounts subscription from their smartphones, tablets, TV or laptop.

With this move, Netflix made its place on the list of growing western brands which have been boycotted by the nation, which includes Mc Donalds as well.

Just to recap, Netflix paused its Russian projects and acquisitions in March this year. The company issued a statement saying it has made the decision of pulling out of Russia, and now the decision has finally been enacted this week as Netflix officially shut down in Russia.

Netflix was a quite popular streaming giant in Russia for entertainment. Most of the households are shocked post knowing the move made by the company.

As per the reports filed by Express, Russian customers are very upset, especially those who have taken subscriptions for the entire year. Reports state that the citizens have filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant and have further demanded 60 million Russian Rubles (which is around INR 7.5 crores) as compensation for this abrupt shutdown in the Region.

But, those who still want to watch Netflix found a way with their will. Express also informed that many Russian citizens are having the access to the platform via using VPNs.