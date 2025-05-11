National Technology Day: What happened on this day that made India tech leader? May 11 is a very special day for India. Years ago, on this day, India made a significant achievement in the world of technology that helped establish its identity globally.

New Delhi:

May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day in India, highlighting the country's significant strides in technology. This day holds a special place in the hearts of Indians as it commemorates the accomplishments of our scientists and their successful experiments. If you’re unsure about the significance of this day, the National Technology Day marks a pivotal moment in India’s history. On this date in 1998, India successfully conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran, Rajasthan, a landmark achievement made possible by the determination of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. To honor this remarkable feat and the successful nuclear test, the decision was made to observe National Technology Day.

One of the main goals of National Technology Day is to celebrate India's achievements in the technology sector while raising awareness about science and technology. Each year, the Ministry of Science and Technology Development Board (TDB) selects a theme that aligns with the nation’s priorities and objectives. For 2025, the theme is YANTRA – Yugantar for Advancing New Technology, Research & Acceleration.

In recognition of National Technology Day, various programs and seminars are held in schools, colleges, and other venues. These events aim to inform students and young people about the progress made in technology and future projects on the horizon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the public on National Technology Day. In a post shared on X, he expressed his wishes to all the scientists contributing to the creation of 'New India'. He highlighted that the day marked an important milestone, as it was on this date that Indian scientists conducted the Pokhran nuclear test, taking a significant step towards realizing the vision of 'Strong India, Capable India'.

He emphasised that this achievement established India's scientific presence on the global stage. National Technology Day, he noted, commemorates the historic events of May 11, 1998, when India successfully carried out nuclear tests under Operation Shakti and saw the first flight of the Hansa-3 aircraft, which was developed domestically. In recognition of these accomplishments, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

