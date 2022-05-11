National Technology Day 2022: How startups are strategizing with technology to up their game

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The pandemic has altered the way we function and has transcended us to an era of Digital Speed. In today’s ever-evolving world of technology, there is huge competition among startups to streamline their services and ensure a seamless experience for their customers.

With the ‘Digital Speed’ customer behavior has also changed manifolds. Today, they want easy online options and like brands that cater to their needs just with a press of a button.

Startups are poised to disrupt the tech world by not only introducing new innovations but also adapting to the latest high-tech innovations designed for a better user experience.

As we celebrate, National Technology Day, we look at some of the startups that have embedded innovative technologies in their overall operations to strategize their growth.

Spinny

Digital revolution has disrupted used-car retailing for the better. Startups like Spinny in this space are driving end-to-end tech-enabled services to create a seamless buying and selling experience for the consumers. Adding to the customer-centric focus and emphasis on complete transparency, Spinny360’s holistic inside-out interactive view of every Spinny Assured car.

At the flick of your finger, you can virtually open the car’s hood and the trunk while also getting a thorough look at the dashboard, the front and rear seats giving you the confidence to choose your car. The brand has also witnessed 41% consumers opting for digital purchases in the first quarter of 2022.

ET Money

ET Money is pioneering innovative tech solutions for the new-age investors. The startup has delved into new technologies to ensure unique customer experiences such as—Smart Deposits, Instant Withdrawal API, and Frictionless onboarding.

Smart Deposits: ET Money’s Smart Deposit as a replacement for a savings account. It parks customers’ money in liquid mutual funds (low risk) that provide 75 - 80 percent of higher returns than a regular savings account.

Instant withdrawal API: For smart deposit investors, the company has also created a platform called instant withdrawal API to enable investors to withdraw their money with a single tap which otherwise would have taken 24 hours.

Frictionless onboarding and one-tap innovations: ET Money worked on themes like reducing the friction points to kick-start customers’ investment journey. The company works on multiple one-tap innovations where an investor could withdraw money or start a SIP with a single tap.

Simpl

With more than 20,000 available merchants, 25 million users pan - India, the innovative commerce solutions company, Simpl envisions creating an inclusive digital payment experience for consumers and merchants by instilling a sense of trust between them. The startup provides a full-stack solution to e-commerce conversion. With high-end technologies, it enables merchants to give their customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online.