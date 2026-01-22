Motorola Signature smartphone to bring cinematic film shooting to mobile Motorola is set to launch its ultra-premium Signature smartphone on January 23, designed for cinematic filmmaking. Films shot on the device were even screened on the big screen.

New Delhi:

Mobile phones are no longer limited to making calls or clicking photos—now, even films can be made using them. Motorola is set to launch its new ultra-premium smartphone under the Motorola Signature series for premium customers on January 23.

As the name Signature suggests, this smartphone is highly personalised and designed to offer a unique experience. The device will be available in the market starting January 30, with a price expected to be Rs 1 lakh or less.

Designed for professional filmmaking

Motorola has designed this smartphone in a way that both professional filmmakers and regular users can shoot high-quality films using it.

The phone weighs just 186 grams, making it lightweight and easy to handle. It will be available in green and carbon fabric colour options, giving it a distinctive and premium look.

Cinematic camera and display experience

The camera and display of the Motorola Signature smartphone come with advanced cinematic features, allowing users to shoot films and enjoy a theatre-like viewing experience directly on their mobile phones.

Along with filmmaking capabilities, the phone also offers smart features that allow users to shop from anywhere with a single click, providing added convenience from the comfort of home.

Motorola showcases films shot on the phone

To demonstrate the filmmaking potential of the Motorola Signature smartphone, the company collaborated with four film directors to create four short films, all shot entirely on this device. These films were later screened on the big screen to showcase the phone’s capabilities.

Imtiaz Ali praises films shot on Motorola Signature phone

At the Motorola Film Festival held in Mumbai, renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali watched the short films created using the Motorola Signature smartphone. He interacted with the directors and learned about their experience of shooting films on the device, praising their work.

Notable participants included:

Imtiaz Ali, Film Director

Rhea Kulkarni, Short Film Director

Shikha Jain, Short Film Director

Launch date and availability details

The new ultra-premium smartphone from the Motorola Signature series will be officially launched on January 23. It will be available to the general public at Motorola stores and mobile phone outlets within a week of the launch.