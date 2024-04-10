Motorola's upcoming smartphone could be Moto G64 5G: Check leaked design, key specifications

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola smartphone (representational image)

Motorola is likely to launch a new G series smartphone in India, following the launch of Moto G04 and Moto G04s in February this year. The company teased the upcoming smartphone via social media posts without revealing its moniker or launch date. The purported smartphone is speculated to be the Moto G64. The smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with few specifications.

The purported Moto G64 smartphone could succeed the Moto G54 56G smartphone, which was launched in India last year. A tipster has also shared alleged renders of the smartphone on the web. Here are all the details you need to know.

The company teased the arrival of the new smartphone via an X post, which carried the tagline “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment” with the hashtag UnleashTheBeast. The company is yet to reveal any details on the upcoming smartphone but it is speculated that the Moto G64 5G may break cover soon with a host of features from last year's Moto G54 5G.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, tipster Evan Blass has shared the alleged images of the Moto G64 5G smartphone in blue and green colours. In the images, the smartphone is seen with a punch-hole display and slightly curved edges. The images also reveal a dual rear camera unit with a 50MP main camera and optical image stabilisation. The post was not visible while writing this story.

In addition to this, the purported smartphone has also appeared on the Geekbench website. As per the information available on the website, the smartphone gets 1,026 points in single-core testing and 2,458 points in multi-core CPU tests. It is also likely to get 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

As per the listing, it will be equipped with an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.50GHz, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

