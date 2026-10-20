Motorola Razr Flex 27 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 5000mAh battery, foldable display: Leaks

Motorola looks ready to shake up the foldable phone market with its first passport-style device, the Razr Flex 27. If the leaks are true, we will be looking for a smartphone that just showed up on Geekbench with a few key details like the possible name, hardware details and operating system.

This Razr Flex 27 is clearly aimed at the top end, positioned to take on big names like Apple’s soon-to-be iPhone Duo and Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold 8. But the main highlight is that the company is set to offer something more affordable than these ultra-premium rivals.

So far, Motorola has not said a word in public about this phone or confirmed any features. Still, leaks point to a compact foldable design with a high-refresh internal display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. Rumours has it the launch window lands in mid-December, but again, nothing’s official yet.

Leaked details

According to the leaks, the Razr Flex 27 recently popped up on Geekbench under that exact name, a naming style that lines up with Motorola’s North American releases, even if it’s not set in stone. Talking about the performance, the device is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, not the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that some earlier rumours tossed around.

The handset will further feature a 12GB of RAM and Android 17 OS, and the hardware sounds right on par for a flagship foldable. The Geekbench 6 results? Reportedly 2,669 points for single-core and 8,837 for multi-core.

Not bad, though we all know lab benchmarks only tell part of the story.

Display:

The displays could be the real headline feature here. If the leaks are accurate, the inside screen measures 6.92 inches (2364x1728 pixels) and hits a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. There is further a 4.97-inch exterior display (1140x1736 pixels), making the Razr Flex 27 a little more compact than rivals- perfect if you are tired of phones that barely fit in your hand.

Battery:

The foldable handset will come with 5,000mAh battery and support Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W, which is more than enough to get you through a packed day. Reports also suggest a single configuration: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera:

The handset is expected to come with two 50-megapixel rear shooters, plus separate 32-megapixel selfie cams for both the inner and outer displays. And if you worry about durability, the rumoured IP48 and IP49 ratings.

Colour options:

Talking about the looks, Motorola has apparently gone the Pantone route with two colour options:

Coriander (think a neutral, earthy taupe)

Dark Botanical Garden (a deep, lush green).

The leaked images give both colourways a premium vibe.

How does all this stack up against Apple and Samsung?

Both the iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are expected to press hard into the premium segment, with Apple’s foldable likely starting at USD 1,999 and the new Galaxy Z Fold around USD 1,899.

If Motorola prices the Razr Flex 27 below those numbers, it could be a game-changer for anyone who wants the foldable experience without the four-figure price shock.

We will have to wait till Motorola officially pulls back the curtain, but for now, the Razr Flex 27 is shaping up to be one of the most interesting phones coming this year.

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