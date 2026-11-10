Motorola Razr Flex 2027 appears on official website ahead of expected launch

Motorola is said to be in the process of expanding its foldable phone range with a new device, the Razr Flex 2027. The handset, which has previously been the subject of leaks and rumours, has now been listed on the company's official Australian website. A dedicated support page and an entry in the Motorola security update selector have apparently confirmed the device's name, which lends further weight to the notion that it is in fact being developed.

The listings are on Motorola's test site rather than their normal product site. Some of the info that's being displayed looks like placeholder info, so the layout does not necessarily indicate an imminent launch.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Listed on Company Website

A dedicated support page for the Razr Flex 2027 has been found on Motorola's Australian site. The device name is also listed in the security update selector alongside the existing Razr range.

This is apparently the first time the Razr Flex name has appeared in Motorola's publicly available support documentation. If you select the device in the security update section though you're presented with a page entitled "Test Security Updates" so it's very much the possibility that this is just part of some internal testing.

The page states an August 2024 launch date with Android 16 and security support until August 2029. That doesn't fit at all with the 2027 launch that's been rumoured, so again they're probably just placeholder figures.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027: Expected Specifications and Price

Previous leaks have pointed to the Razr Flex 2027 potentially having a 6.92in foldable inner display and a 4.97in cover screen. If that's the case the handset would be a more compact device than the Razr Fold 2026 which is said to have a much bigger 8.1in internal display.

There's also a separate retailer listing which appears to be suggesting a price of about $1,680 (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh). That would make it a lot cheaper than the Razr Fold, which is said to have launched at nearly $2,000.

The Razr Flex, based on the early details, could be positioned as a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Razr Fold rather than a direct follow-on. Motorola have not confirmed the device's positioning, spec or price, though.

Motorola Event Video Adds to Foldable Phone Speculation

Further fuelling the speculation is a video reportedly recorded at a Motorola event and surfaced via Brazilian publication Tudocelular. The video shows a big screen with Motorola branding and a series of promotional images for the Signature smartphone, a Thank You! " message and a short animation which looks like it's showing off a foldable.

The video has generated some interest in the wake of the recent Razr Flex leaks and the phone appearing on Motorola's test site. It doesn't actually show us which device it is, though, so it could well be another product that's on the way.

The Razr Flex 2027 is appearing in Motorola's support docs at the moment, which is another hint as to what the company may be up to with foldables. Nothing else on the launch date, specs, or price at this stage.

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