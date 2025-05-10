Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications revealed ahead of India launch on May 13 The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is now available globally and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

New Delhi:

Motorola has officially announced the launch date for the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra smartphone. This foldable flip phone was globally unveiled on April 24, making it the successor to last year’s Moto Razr 50 Ultra. Although the design of the Razr 60 Ultra closely resembles its predecessor, it is set to launch in India on May 13. It has already been listed on Amazon, where many of its features have been unveiled. Additionally, the device has appeared on various certification sites.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications

According to its Amazon listing, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be available in three appealing colour options: Phantom Wood, Fandom Scarab, and Phantom Rio Red. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and offering up to 512GB of internal storage.

This foldable smartphone features a large 6.96-inch OLED display and a secondary 4-inch screen, with both displays supporting a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It will run a customised operating system based on Android 15.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual 50MP cameras on the back, along with a front-facing 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is expected to house a solid 4,500mAh battery and support 68W wired fast charging. The starting price in India is projected to be around Rs 99,999.

Meanwhile, Motorola’s new smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched on April 30 is now available for sale just a week after its launch. This new phone features a powerful processor for great performance, a stunning curved display, and a high-quality 50-megapixel camera for impressive photos. Shoppers looking to buy this smartphone can also take advantage of various special offers.

ALSO READ: Facebook, Instagram, X users: IT Ministry issues dos and don'ts; All you need to know before making a post