Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch the next Razr, the clamshell foldable smartphone. This one will be called the Razr 2027, and chances are that we will get to see it early next year. The company has not spilt any official information yet, but as per the leaks, a lot of design, colours, and some features have been tipped.

Word is, Motorola might unveil it during Lenovo’s Tech World keynote at CES 2027 in January. If that happens, it will probably hit a few markets right off the bat.

Motorola Razr 2027: Launch timeline and design

Android Headlines claim that Motorola is calling this smartphone ‘Raptor’ behind closed doors. They even posted renders that show three colours:

Pantone Bronze Brushed

Pantone Dark Green

Pantone Pale Sage

The big story is that the cover screen is getting bigger. Instead of the old 3.6-inch display from the Razr 2026, the 2027 model is expected to have a 4-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel at 120Hz. That is not just larger; it is sharper and faster.

Inside, the main screen should be a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display, Full-HD+ resolution, with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. So, if you like smooth scrolling and vibrant colours, this will be a real step up.

Performance-wise, expect an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7550X chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For cameras, leaks say that there will be 2 on the back:

A 50-megapixel main shooter

A 50-megapixel ultrawide

Up front, a 32-megapixel camera handles selfies and calls

Dimension and weight

The smartphone should measure 88 x 74 x 14.6 mm and weigh about 195 gram- which makes it thin but a bit heavier. It will further run on Android 17 right out of the box, and Motorola is likely to provide three OS upgrades and security updates over three years.

When it comes to connectivity, the Razr 2027 supports Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, plus USB Type-C. Motorola has not confirmed anything official yet related to the details like the specifications, pricing or launch date (by the time of writing). And it looks like, we need to stay tuned till January to know more about the upcoming foldable flip phone.

ALSO READ:

Motorola Edge 70 Neo launched in India with 7000mAh battery, 50MP Sony camera and Snapdragon chip

Motorola Signature 27 launched: World’s best camera smartphone features 200MP Telephoto sensor

Moto G47 Power 5G price tipped ahead of launch: 7000mAh battery, 108MP camera expected