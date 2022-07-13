Motorola Moto g71 5G now available at Rs 14,999 for a limited period: Where to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Motorola Moto g71 5G

Motorola launched the Moto G71 5G in January this year and the company and have been appreciated upgrading the AMOLED display for a better visual and gaming experience. Claimed to be the best-seller, the Moto G71 has been priced at Rs 18,999 and is available on Flipkart only.

Recently the company announced various offers, including discounts on the Moto G71 in India.

What are the offers?

Motorola is offering the handset at a discount of Rs. 4,000 and people can buy the

Moto G71 5G at Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant.

This is a limited period offer, hence, will end once the product gets out of stock

The offer is exclusively available on Flipkart only

Features of Moto G71 5G

The Moto G71 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone has 13 5G Bands, a 50MP quad function rear camera and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

The Moto G71 5G runs on near-stock Android OS and is protected by the business-grade security of ThinkShield for mobile.