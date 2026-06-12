Motorola moto g37 POWER with 7000mAh battery now available at Rs 15999 onwards

New Delhi:

Motorola’s moto g37 POWER is now up for grabs in India with a limited-time discount. It’s one of Motorola’s most feature-packed 5G phones for the mid-range crowd, and with this new deal, you get more for less. If you are thinking about moving to 5G but do not want to overspend, this looks like a solid time to upgrade.

You can buy the moto g37 POWER on Flipkart, Motorola’s own site, or at top retail stores across the country.

New pricing and availability

Under the limited-period offer, the moto g37 POWER is available in two storage variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,999 (including a Rs 2,000 bank offer on the original price of Rs 21,999)

The smartphone comes in three Pantone-curated colour options: Impenetrable, Capri, and Nautical Blue.

Massive 7000mAh battery for long usage

Battery life is a big selling point here. The phone carries a massive 7000mAh battery, so you can expect it to last up to three days on a single charge, even if you mix up streaming, gaming, or lots of video calls. When you need juice in a hurry, 33W TurboPower charging has your back. Motorola’s Battery Care features also help the battery stay healthy for longer.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor

Performance-wise, the moto g37 POWER runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip—a 6nm processor made for 5G. Daily tasks, gaming, and social media feel smooth, and you get up to 8GB RAM (plus RAM Boost to stretch total memory to 24GB if needed) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage for snappy app launch times.

Durable design and AI features

The smartphone rocks Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, carries MIL-STD-810H certification, and comes with IP64 water resistance, so it will put up with the usual drops and spills. On the software side, you get Google’s new AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search—handy for productivity and smarter searches.

There’s a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel extra fluid. The camera setup stars a 50MP Quad Pixel AI camera, plus Google’s AI tools for editing photos. For audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos keep movies, games, and music sounding rich.

All things considered, with its beefy battery, solid 5G performance, durable design, smart features, and this new price cut, the moto g37 POWER is a strong pick if you want a lot of phone for under Rs 20,000.