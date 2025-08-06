Motorola G86 Power goes on sale in India with impressive offer: Where to buy Motorola G86 Power features a pOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an impressive 6,720mAh battery. It is available with an instant discount offer.

New Delhi:

Motorola has recently launched a new smartphone in India, the Motorola G86 Power. The device is now available for sale in a single variant, and buyers can take advantage of impressive offers. Some key features include a pOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a massive 6,720mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor.

Motorola G86 Power: India price, availability, and offers

The Motorola G86 Power is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and officially goes on sale today, August 6, 2025, at 12 PM. It can be purchased from Flipkart, Motorola.in, and various retail stores across India. The smartphone is available in three stylish colours: Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. Additionally, buyers can receive a Rs 1,000 discount by using a bank offer on their purchase.

Motorola G86 Power: Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Hello UI based on Android 15 and promises one year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Motorola G86 Power is equipped with a dual rear camera system featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. A flicker sensor is also included on the back. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also features Moto AI with smart features such as AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom, AI Auto Smile Capture, and Tilt Shift mode.

For connectivity, the phone supports 11 5G bands, VoNR, 4-carrier aggregation, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. It comes with a massive 6,720mAh battery that claims to deliver over two days of power on a single charge and is bundled with a 33W TurboPower fast charger.

The smartphone has passed 16 MIL-STD-810H military-grade tests. It holds IP68 and IP69 ratings for underwater and dust protection, capable of withstanding submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 gets huge discount, available for less than Rs 40,000: Find out how to get this deal