Motorola Event Update: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Edge X30 Pro set to launch on 11 August

Motorola has finally planned to reschedule the launch of the most awaited smartphones- Moto Razr 2022 and Moto Edge X30 Pro. As per the reports, the new smartphones are scheduled to launch on August 11 at 2 pm. Both the smartphones are expected to be launched on the same date and they will go on sale immediately after the announcement.

The launch event was previously scheduled for August 2 but got cancelled due to the growing tensions between Taiwan and China. But on the contrary, this is a must to state that the event was not cancelled but postponed due to the same reason. The General Manager of Lenovo has stated that the new event is affirmatively going to launch on August 11.

Motorola launched two foldable smartphones in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the Moto Razr got an update to improvise the version of the previously launched Moto devices, but as per the reports and experiences, there were hardly any changes witnessed in the two-foldable handsets from the company.

This year, it is claimed that the case will be different as the company has worked much on advancing the handset Razr 2022. You might get some major design upgradation in the Razr 2022 and it is also assumed that the handset will come with powerful interiors along with a dual screen which will further support multiple functionalities.

A tipster named Mukul Sharma, stated that the upcoming Moto Razr 2022 will come with two displays- the primary display will be 6.67-inch in size and support an OLED display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), whereas the secondary display will come with a 2.65-inch screen size OLED display (800 x 573 pixels).

The handset is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and further, revealed that the Moto Razr 2022 will come in three RAM variants- 8GB, 12GB and 18GB RAM. And it is further said that the Motorola smartphone will be the first phone to come with 18GB RAM. On the storage front, the smartphone will come in three storage variants- 128GB, 256GB as well as 512GB.

The Razr 2022 is expected to support a dual battery- a 600mAh and a 2660mAh battery. The tipster further said that the Razr 2022 might weighs 200 grams. And on the camera front, the smartphone might come with a dual camera panel at the rear end 50-megapixel and in the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel shooter.

