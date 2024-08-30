Motorola ends anticipation, announces Razr 50 India launch date: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA RAZR Motorola Razr 50

Motorola is all set to launch a new foldable smartphone in India. The upcoming Motorola Razr 50 will be a flip-style foldable smartphone. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in the country in the second week of September. In addition to this, Amazon has also published a dedicated page for the smartphone on its website. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include a 3.6-inch external screen, IPX8-rated build, Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the display, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 smartphone.

Motorola Razr 50 India launch date

The launch of the Motorola Razr 50 is confirmed to take place on September 9. The Lenovo-owned brand has been releasing teasers about the launch of the new foldable phone. It has been confirmed that it will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The Indian variant of the Motorola Razr 50 is teased to come with a 3.6-inch cover display, which is claimed to be the largest external display in its segment. It features an IPX8-rated build for water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the display. Additionally, it will ship with Gemini integration and Moto AI features.

The Motorola Razr 50 was previously unveiled in China with the same name in June, but it is available in US markets as the Motorola Razr 2024. In China, its price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected that the Indian variant could be priced similarly.

Motorola Razr 50 specifications

The Moto Razr 50 comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and can be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Moto Razr 50 has a dual outer camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it boasts a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

