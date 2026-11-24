Motorola launched the new Edge 70 Neo in the Indian market, adding another option to its Edge series. This handset leans into AI-driven photography, sleek looks, and better battery life. Beyond that, the device comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with optical image stabilisation, a seriously smooth 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip under the hood.

But the real show-stopper is the massive 7,000mAh battery, promising up to 53 hours on a single charge. Motorola is offering just one version for India: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Price, offers, availability and colours

The Edge 70 Neo launches at Rs. 40,999, but for the first 10 days, Motorola is slashing Rs. 3,000 off, so customers can get it for Rs. 37,999.

If the shopper uses select banks or trades in their older phone, then they can get an additional Rs. 3,000 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 34,999.

The first sale will officially start on December 1 (2026), at noon (12:00 PM IST) via the Flipkart store as well as from Motorola’s website and other top stores like Reliance Digital.

The device will be available in 4 Pantone-inspired colours:

Mountain View

Gray Lilac

Milky Blue

Sage

Specifications

Display and sound: The device will come with a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,272p) resolution and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It boasts HDR10+, 10-bit color depth, and a searing 5,200 nits peak brightness. For sound, there is Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Protection: The phone display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, and there is an IP64 rating, which is a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability, NFC, and some fresh AI features from Google like Gemini and Circle to Search. Processor and OS: Inside, it packs the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with UFS 3.1 storage for fast app loads. Motorola says the large vapour chamber keeps things cool for gaming or heavy multitasking. It ships with Android 16 (Hello UX) and gets three guaranteed Android upgrades, with security updates all the way to 2031. Camera: For photos, the 50MP main camera includes OIS, plus a dedicated macro lens and a light sensor. Flip to the front, and you'll find a sharp 32MP selfie camera. Both the front and back can record in 4K. Battery and charging: The new Edge 70 Neo is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that claims up to 53 hours of use without plugging in. It supports TurboPower fast charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging, and offers bypass charging to keep things cool during gaming.

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