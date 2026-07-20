Motorola Edge 70 Max launched at Rs 49999: 7100mAh battery with 90W charging and flagship AI features

New Delhi:

Motorola just rolled out the Edge 70 Max in the Indian market, which is available in two variants. The phone claims to deliver top-tier performance, longer battery life, and a smooth interface for long usage. Also, it features the latest AI tricks and cameras built for ambitious photography. The device is available for purchase from the official website of Motorola India, along with Flipkart or at major stores across the country.

Launch price and offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is available in two storage variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 54,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 59,999

With launch deals, you can grab one for as low as Rs. 49,999. The launch offer will give up to Rs 5,000 off through instant bank discounts or exchange bonuses, along with up to 18 months of no-cost EMI. The prices drop to Rs 49,999 or Rs 54,999.

You can pick from three Pantone-inspired colours: Aqua Grey, Dark Shadow, and Ice Melt.

Processor, RAM and storage

The new Edge 70 Max runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, with speedy LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. That’s plenty for smooth gaming, multitasking, and quick app launches.

Operating system and other smart features

It ships with Android 16 and Motorola’s Hello UX, promising three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Motorola adds its Moto Secure with ThinkShield, plus Smart Connect features for that streamlined ecosystem feel.

Display

It comes with a 2K Extreme AMOLED display, and the company said that it is the only Quad HD+ panel you’ll find in this segment. You get crisp resolution, a silky 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen brings 10-bit colour, full DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone certification, and Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. Movies and music sound great with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and Snapdragon Sound.

IPS protection

Build quality feels premium too, with a vegan leather finish, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It’s all wrapped up behind Gorilla Glass 7i.

Camera details

For photography, the handset comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor as the main shooter, plus OIS for sharper shots. The rear also houses an 8MP ultra-wide with Macro Vision. Up front, there’s a 32MP camera that shoots 4K selfies.

The smartphone’s camera system leans on AI for features like the following:

Photo Enhancement Engine

Signature Style

Dynamic Bokeh Portrait Mode

Horizon Lock

Frame Match

Even Pantone SkinTone is validated for true-to-life colour.

Battery life

Motorola is backed by a massive 7,100mAh silicon-carbon cell, claiming up to 58 hours per charge. You can juice up fast with 90W TurboPower wired charging or use the 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charger, which the company says is the fastest magnetic wireless solution in its class.

Moto AI suits: How to use and what’s new?

The Edge 70 Max is packed with Motorola’s latest Moto AI suite, offering handy tools like:

Next Move

Catch Me Up

Remember This

Pay Attention

Image Studio

Playlist Studio

All are designed to make your daily grind smoother and a bit more fun.

OTT Pass

Jio users get extra perks. If you pick up the Edge 70 Max with a Jio 5G plan (Rs 349 or higher), you unlock free Google Gemini Pro access, 5TB of Jio AI Cloud Storage for 18 months, plus a Jio OTT Pass. That pass gives you more than 15 premium apps and 1,000+ live TV channels for Rs. 200 a month.