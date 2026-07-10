Motorola Edge 70 Max India launch set for July 15 with 7100mAh battery, 90W charging and AI features

New Delhi:

Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Edge 70 Max, which is scheduled for July 15 at noon. You will be able to buy it on Flipkart right after it goes official. The company is not keeping everything under wraps, and some of the main features are already out on the Flipkart microsite.

These sneak peeks show off the Edge 70 Max’s design, display, processor, cooling system, and battery. Pricing and camera features, which are still under wraps for now; expect those details at the big launch event.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Design revealed

The upcoming Edge 70 Max sports a flat display with slim bezels and a square-shaped rear camera module. Flipkart has showcased the device in light blue and green so far, and it’s clear Motorola wants a sleek, premium vibe without adding bulk. We’ll have to wait until launch day for the full colour palette and more info about build quality.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and AI performance

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Max features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Motorola boasts about a 46% bump in AI NPU performance compared to its past models, and the device should support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On-device AI processing is a big focus this time around. They’ve even thrown out an AnTuTu score of over 3 million—definitely aiming for flagship territory.

Display and gaming features

For the display, you are looking at a Quad-HD+ LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The confirmed display specifications include:

Up to 7,000 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

95.12 per cent screen-to-body ratio

DCI-P3 colour gamut support

10-bit colour output

The screen-to-body ratio sits at an impressive 95.12 per cent, and it covers the DCI-P3 gamut with 10-bit colour output. Game on. Motorola claims 120fps gameplay in BGMI and, if rumours are true, the display measures 6.82 inches (that bit isn’t confirmed yet).

Advanced cooling system and large battery

Cooling and battery life get a serious upgrade here. The Edge 70 Max uses an ArcticMesh system with a 5,500 sq mm vapour chamber to keep things cool, whether you are gaming, editing videos, or running AI tasks.

The smartphone will pack a massive 7,100mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 58 hours of battery life.

For charging, the device will support:

90W TurboPower wired charging

Magnetic wireless charging support

Motorola claims that magnetic wireless charging will be a first in its segment.

The key details on cameras, price, and special offers are all being saved for launch day. Stay tuned for the full reveal.