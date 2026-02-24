Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch set for February 28: Specifications revealed

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone players, is set to expand its Edge series lineup in the Indian market by launching the Edge 70 Fusion. The company has confirmed that the handset will debut in the market on February 28 at noon.

The news caught the eyes when the device was witnessed on the microsite of Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform, confirming that the handset will be sold exclusively via the platform. With a focus on performance and battery life, the upcoming device is expected to target users looking for a feature-packed flagship experience.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Design and colour options

As per the information available, the upcoming Edge 70 Fusion will feature a premium fabric finish on the rear panel, which gives it a distinctive look when compared to traditional glass or plastic designs. The handset will be made available in two colour options – Orient Blue and Sporting Green.

On the rear end, the device will come in a square camera module that also houses an LED flash. The overall design suggests a modern and stylish approach, which will further aim at young and tech-savvy buyers.

Backed by a 7000 mAh battery: Main highlight!

The handset will come with a huge battery life to last for heavy use easily. It will come with a 7000 mAh capacity and is expected to deliver extended usage. Overall, it is made suitable for heavy users, gamers and those who consume a lot of video content.

The smartphone could offer all-day usage and possibly more on a single charge, though charging specifications are yet to be officially detailed.

Expected specifications and features

The Edge 70 Fusion will come in a 6.7-inch display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and capable of high-end gaming capacity.

The handset may run on Android 17 OS out of the box, which offers the latest software features and improvements.

For photography, the device will feature a 50MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the device will have a 32MP camera for video calls and selfies to match the race.

Overall, the device will come with a high refresh rate display, a large battery capacity and a capable camera setup. The Edge 70 Fusion aims to deliver a balanced flagship experience.