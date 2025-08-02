Motorola Edge 50 Pro price cut with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage available for Rs 21,000: Where to buy Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 50-megapixel selfie camera and comes with many amazing features. It is currently available at a significant price cut.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Flipkart Freedom Sale is currently offering significant discounts on various models, including a major price cut on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. This flagship smartphone, known for its versatile features, is designed to suit all types of users and boasts an impressive 50-megapixel front camera. While the 256GB variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro typically retails for around Rs 30,000, during this discount offer, you can acquire it for less than Rs 21,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro discount

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is currently listed on Flipkart at an original price of Rs 41,999. However, interested buyers are presently being offered a substantial 33 per cent discount. With this reduction, you can purchase the phone during the festive season for just Rs 27,999, resulting in a direct saving of Rs 14,000.

Furthermore, if you opt to exchange an old smartphone, you could save an additional amount, potentially exceeding Rs 27,150. For instance, if your old smartphone fetches an exchange value of Rs 7,000, the effective price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro could drop to Rs 21,000. It's important to note that the exact exchange value will depend on the working and physical condition of your old device.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features

Launched by Motorola this year, the Edge 50 Pro features a premium design with an aluminum frame and a glass back panel, reminiscent of iPhones. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and runs on Android 14 out of the box.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, it offers a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, comprising 50MP, 10MP, and 13MP sensors. The primary camera benefits from Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for steady shots. For selfies and video calls, a high-resolution 50-megapixel front camera is included.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports incredibly fast 125W wired charging. Additionally, it features 50W wireless charging and even 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing you to power other compatible devices.

