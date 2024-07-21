Motorola Edge 50 Neo- Full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola has been launching several devices under the hood recently, from the Edge 50 Ultra to the Razr 50 series. Now the company is said to be coming up with the new device in the Indian market, and ahead of the launch, the leaks have already surfaced from the company.

As per the leaks, Lenovo’s sub-brand is gearing up to launch the new Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which will be the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 40 Neo (2023), soon. Here is everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Specifications

As per the report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Paras Guglani, the Edge 50 Neo will come with a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and will further include a Mali-G615 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

This chipset was last seen on the CMF Phone 1, which recently launched month (July 2024).

Talking about the camera, the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo may come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary shooter and a 10MP shooter. On the front, the handset will come with a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Backed by a 4,310 mAh battery, the smartphone further offers up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Hello UI which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

The leaks further suggest that the Edge 50 Neo will have IP68 protection (for water and dust resistance), NFC and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The smartphone comes with dimensions of 71.2mm x 154.1mm x 8.1mm and weighs 171 grams. The smartphone is expected to come in four colour variants:

Nautical Blue

Latte

Grisaille

Poinciana

Pricing and availability

The existing Edge 40 Neo has been priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

While Motorola hasn't confirmed any pricing details for the Edge 50 Neo yet, it would be reasonable to expect it to be priced in a similar range.

With these specifications and features, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo looks like a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

As the launch date comes close, more details and official confirmations are expected to emerge, which will provide a clearer picture of what this new device will offer to potential buyers.

ALSO READ: Flipkart GOAT sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 15