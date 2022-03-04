Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched at Rs. 49,999: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola had launched its new addition in its series dubbed as Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone which has been priced at Rs. 49,999 and has gone on sale. The device is available in two colour variants Stardust White and Cosmos Blue and is available for purchase on Flipkart and other retail outlets across the country.

Specifications of Edge 30 Pro

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and is backed with a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

For photography, the Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple camera feature along with a dual-LED flash. The primary shooter of the device is 50-megapixel, another is 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the device features a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with 5G support, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.2v, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.