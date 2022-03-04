Friday, March 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Defence Expo 2022, scheduled to be held from March 10-14, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat postponed
  • Pakistan: At least 30 feared dead, over 50 injured in blast at Peshawar mosque
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched at Rs. 49,999: All you need to know

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched at Rs. 49,999: All you need to know

Motorola had launched its new addition in its series dubbed as Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone which has been priced at Rs. 49,999 and has gone on sale. The device is available in two colour variants Stardust White and Cosmos Blue and is available for purchase on Flipkart and other retail outlets across the country.

India TV Tech Desk Reported by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Updated on: March 04, 2022 15:27 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
Image Source : WEBSITE: MOTOROLA

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola had launched its new addition in its series dubbed as Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone which has been priced at Rs. 49,999 and has gone on sale. The device is available in two colour variants Stardust White and Cosmos Blue and is available for purchase on Flipkart and other retail outlets across the country. 

Specifications of Edge 30 Pro 

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and is backed with a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

For photography, the Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple camera feature along with a dual-LED flash. The primary shooter of the device is 50-megapixel, another is 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the device features a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with 5G support, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.2v, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News