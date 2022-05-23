Follow us on Image Source : PR Motorola edge 30 claims to be the thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone

Motorola has recently added a premium smartphone under its edge series dubbed Motorola edge 30. The company has strongly claimed that the device is World’s Thinnest handset with 6.79mm thickness and India’s lightest 5G smartphone with 155grams.



The new Edge 30 smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 25,999, and could be bought from Flipkart and Reliance Digital (retail) along with the leading retail stores of the world.



The smartphone is powered by the first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor in India and features an ultra-smooth 6.55 inches 144Hz billion colours pOLED display. The handset will run on the near-Stock Android 12 OS and for business graded security ThinkShield protects the device from all possible malware threats, claims Motorola.

For music lovers, the smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos compatible stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound support, which exponentially enhances the sound quality for an immersive and near-lossless audio experience.



On the camera front, the edge 30 comes with a 32MP selfie camera, and a 50 MP high resolution ultrawide + macro camera at the rear end. For connectivity, the handset comes with Wi-Fi 6E, 13 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and NFC and more.

