Motorola confirms new Edge 60 Series smartphone launch in India next week: Here's what to expect Motorola has already introduced the Edge 60 Pro, Stylus, and Fusion in its Edge 60 series in India. The upcoming smartphone will have slightly different specifications compared to its global variant.

New Delhi:

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 will join Moto's Edge 60 lineup in the country, arriving just a month after the company unveiled the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The company has also confirmed the color options and RAM/storage configurations for the Indian variant. This smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor.

Motorola Edge 60 India launch and availability

According to a banner on its India website, Motorola has announced that the Motorola Edge 60 will be officially released on June 10. It will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock color options and will come in a single configuration: 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Customers will be able to purchase it through Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications

The listing for the Motorola Edge 60 on the company's website reveals its key specifications. The device runs on Android 15, topped with Hello UI, and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added protection. As mentioned previously, it's equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, while the global version features a Dimensity 7300 SoC.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 60 sports a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it boasts a 50-megapixel front camera. The device is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust and water, and it comes with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 60 is confirmed to feature a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. In contrast, the global model includes a slightly smaller 5,200mAh battery with the same fast-charging capabilities.

While the pricing details for the Motorola Edge 60 in India are yet to be revealed, it was launched in Europe at a price of GBP 379, which is approximately Rs. 43,000.

