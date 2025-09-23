Moto Pad 60 Neo gets massive Rs 5,000 discount, available for Rs 12,999 during sale: Where to buy The Moto Pad 60 Neo is now available at a huge discount. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Motorola has recently launched its Moto Pad 60 Neo in India, and it is now available for purchase with a significant discount. The 11-inch tablet features a 90Hz display and comes with a Moto Pen. This 5G-enabled tablet boasts a light and slim design, weighing just 490 grams and measuring a mere 6.9mm thick. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor.

Moto Pad 60 Neo India price and offers

The Moto Pad 60 Neo was launched with a price of Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet went on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 and is now available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores for an effective starting price of just Rs 12,999. It is offered in a Pantone-curated Bronze Green colour.

Moto Pad 60 Neo specifications

Feature Specification Display 11-inch 2.5K 90Hz Stylus Moto Pen included Weight 490g Thickness 6.9mm Connectivity 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Battery 7040mAh (up to 12 hours of YouTube streaming) Operating system Android 15 (with 2 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates) Features Smart Connect, fast charger included Body All-metal with rounded edges

The Moto Pad 60 Neo features an 11-inch 2.5K 90Hz display and is bundled with a Moto Pen for writing, sketching, and instant searches. The tablet weighs 490g and measures 6.9mm in thickness, and it also supports 5G connectivity. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and featuring Smart Connect for seamless file transfers, screen sharing, and cross-device control.

The tablet packs a 7040mAh battery that offers up to 12 hours of YouTube streaming, and it includes a fast charger for quick refueling. Running on Android 15, it is future-ready with two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The tablet comes with all-metal body and rounded edges.

